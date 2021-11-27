NFL Week 12 Injury Report by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Injuries are always unfortunate, but they are a massive part of the NFL game. That’s not surprising for such a physical game, and these injuries can have an enormous impact on fantasy leagues and the betting markets.

Week 12’s Sunday slate is smaller than usual, but there are still plenty of big names on the injury report.

Let’s dive into some of the most important names to monitor heading into the weekend.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Antonio Brown (ankle) â Out

The Buccaneers will be without Brown for the fifth straight game, which opens up some additional opportunities for the rest of the pass-catchers. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans should see a boost at receiver, while Rob Gronkowski should be involved at tight end. Gronkowski returned to action last week and racked up eight targets, six catches, and 71 receiving yards.

Indianapolis Colts

Quenton Nelson (ankle) â Questionable

Darius Leonard (ankle) â Questionable

The Colts could be without two of their best players this week vs. the Buccaneers. Nelson has finished with a top-three Pro Football Focus grade at guard in his first three seasons, while Leonard ranks ninth among linebackers this year.

New York Jets

Michael Carter (ankle) â Out

Corey Davis (groin) â Questionable

Carter has taken over in the Jets’ backfield of late, and his absence will give Tevin Coleman and Ty Johnson a few additional touches. Davis is questionable at wide receiver, and his absence would be a plus for Elijah Moore. Moore is coming off a breakout performance last week, racking up eight catches for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Howard (knee) â Out

Howard has been a big part of the Eagles’ rushing success recently, leading their running backs with an average of 5.4 yards per attempt. Miles Sanders should continue to serve as the team’s starting running back, but Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell could be more involved this week.

New York Giants

Sterling Shepard (quad) â Out

Kadarius Toney (quad) â Doubtful

Saquon Barkley (ankle) â Questionable

The Giants have had injury issues all year, and they have some big names on the injury report once again this week. Shepard has already been ruled out, while Toney is doubtful at wide receiver. That means Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton should handle most of the opportunities at the position.

At running back, Barkley is questionable after returning to the lineup last week. He was limited at practice this week, which does put him on track to suit up vs. the Eagles. If he’s ruled out, Devontae Booker will handle most of the responsibilities at running back.

Tennessee Titans

A.J. Brown (chest) â Out

Jeremy McNichols (concussion) â Out

Injuries have decimated the Titans. Brown and McNichols will join Derrick Henry and Julio Jones on the sidelines this week, while Adrian Peterson was released. D’Onta Foreman should serve as the team’s feature back, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will lead an unproven receiving corps.

New England Patriots

Damien Harris (neck) â Questionable

Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) â Questionable

Harris and Stevenson have split the carries for the Patriots recently, but both players are listed as questionable. If either player is ruled out, the other will become an elite fantasy option vs. the Titans.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Eric Ebron (knee) â Out

Ebron hasn’t been a significant factor for the Steelers recently, but his absence locks in Pat Freiermuth as a starting fantasy tight end.

Atlanta Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) â Questionable

Patterson has been a significant factor for the Falcons this season, especially with Calvin Ridley out of the lineup recently. Patterson missed last week’s game vs. the Patriots, and the Falcons didn’t manage a single point in his absence.

Green Bay Packers

David Bakhtiari (knee) â Out

Aaron Jones (knee) â Questionable

Allen Lazard (shoulder) â Questionable

The Packers are another team that’s banged up at the moment. Jones is questionable after missing last week’s game, and A.J. Dillon would serve as the Packers’ feature-back if he’s out again. Unfortunately, the Packers’ offensive line will be at less than full strength.

Lazard is also questionable at wide receiver, and Davante Adams could be looking at a monster workload if Lazard and Dillon are both sidelined.

San Francisco 49ers

Elijah Mitchell (rib/finger) â Questionable

Mitchell has been the 49ers’ lead running back when healthy this season, but he missed last week’s game vs. the Jaguars. Jeff Wilson led the team with 19 carries in that contest, while Trey Sermon and Deebo Samuel both had at least eight.