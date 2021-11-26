NFL Week 12 Pick ‘Em Contest: Sign Up Now To Play For $100 Prize Things are starting to heat up after Thanksgiving by Nicole Fasciano 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are several NFL games that could come down to the wire in Week 12, but there’s one team that’s heavily favored: the New England Patriots over the Tennessee Titans.

Picking against the spread can be difficult for some, but you can prove your football knowledge this week, as NESN Games is back again with another NFL Pick ‘Em Contest.

Many week 12 games have close lines, as almost all of the matchups on the docket have a spread of 3.5 points or fewer. The Patriots (7-4), who are riding a five-game winning streak, are 6.5-point favorites over the Titans (8-3), who lead the AFC South.

Sign up now for the Week 12 contest at NESN Games and make your against-the-spread picks for the six games. You could walk away with a $100 Amazon gift card with a big week.

Here are the six games:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5) at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots (-6.5)

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5)

Los Angeles Rams (-1.5) at Green Bay Packers

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-3.5)

Of course, NESN has you covered with plenty of betting resources if you’re struggling to make up your mind on a pick or two. Also, check out this week’s episode of “The Spread,” NESN’s football picks podcast.

Head on over to NESN Games and sign up now for your chance to play and win this weekend while you celebrate another week of NFL action.

Click here to sign up and play!