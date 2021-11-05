NFL Week 9 Pick ‘Em Contest: Sign Up Now To Play For $100 Prize
Week 9 in the NFL season means we’ve just about reached the halfway point of the campaign.
If the second half is anything like the first half, we should be in for a treat. The AFC is completely bunched up, with 12 teams having at least four wins chasing a Titans team that, at 6-2, is just two games ahead of teams like the Broncos, Patriots, Browns and Chiefs at 4-4.
The NFC is far more top-heavy with six teams at five wins or better, including a Packers team that heads to Kansas City without its reigning MVP on Sunday.
So, yeah. There’s a lot going on and a lot to be decided. First things first, though, with Week 9, which means a return of the NFL Pick ‘Em contest at NESN Games. Sign up now — or any time before kickoff Sunday — and make your against-the-spread picks for six of the biggest games of the weekend, and you could win a $100 Amazon gift card.
And if you’re waffling on any of your selections, might we suggest our full Week 9 picks or “The Spread,” NESN’s football picks podcast to help you prep?
Here are the six games to pick.
Minnesota Vikings at (-6.5) Baltimore Ravens
(-3.5) New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers
Atlanta Falcons at (-6.5) New Orleans Saints
Green Bay Packers at (-6.5) Kansas City Chiefs
Arizona Cardinals at (-2.5) San Francisco 49ers
Tennessee Titans at (-7.5) Los Angeles Rams
Head on over to NESN Games and sign up now for your chance to play and win this weekend while you celebrate another week of NFL action.