NFL Week 9 Pick ‘Em Contest: Sign Up Now To Play For $100 Prize

Week 9 in the NFL season means we’ve just about reached the halfway point of the campaign.

If the second half is anything like the first half, we should be in for a treat. The AFC is completely bunched up, with 12 teams having at least four wins chasing a Titans team that, at 6-2, is just two games ahead of teams like the Broncos, Patriots, Browns and Chiefs at 4-4.

The NFC is far more top-heavy with six teams at five wins or better, including a Packers team that heads to Kansas City without its reigning MVP on Sunday.

So, yeah. There’s a lot going on and a lot to be decided. First things first, though, with Week 9, which means a return of the NFL Pick ‘Em contest at NESN Games. Sign up now — or any time before kickoff Sunday — and make your against-the-spread picks for six of the biggest games of the weekend, and you could win a $100 Amazon gift card.

And if you’re waffling on any of your selections, might we suggest our full Week 9 picks or “The Spread,” NESN’s football picks podcast to help you prep?

Here are the six games to pick.

Minnesota Vikings at (-6.5) Baltimore Ravens

(-3.5) New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons at (-6.5) New Orleans Saints

Green Bay Packers at (-6.5) Kansas City Chiefs

Arizona Cardinals at (-2.5) San Francisco 49ers

Tennessee Titans at (-7.5) Los Angeles Rams

Head on over to NESN Games and sign up now for your chance to play and win this weekend while you celebrate another week of NFL action.

Click here to sign up and play!