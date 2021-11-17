NHL Betting Guide for November 16th by SportsGrid 21 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s a busy night in the NHL, so we have plenty of games to choose from tonight. We will be looking at the Islanders in Florida at 7:00 PM ET and the Oilers in Winnipeg at 8:00 PM ET.

We’re going to jump right into it, so pop open a tab to the FanDuel Sportsbook, and let’s check out the odds.

No team in the NHL scores as much as the Oilers right now, and they lead by a pretty significant margin. Where Florida scores 0.13 more goals than the next team, Edmonton averages 0.41 more than the Panthers. The Oilers’ scoring pace is primarily due to superstars Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid tearing it up on scoresheets right now. McDavid is putting up a blistering 1.93 Points Per Game, while Draisaitl is bettering him with 2.21. We would say it’s unlikely they can keep up this pace all season, but they could do just that.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg is no slouch of a team. They’re also in the top ten in Goals For Per Game and currently sit in second place in the Central Division. Kyle Connor isn’t scoring at the same pace as the two Oilers, but his 1.36 average goals per game are still good for 9th in the league. Needless to say, but we expect it to be a tough night for both defenses.

The Picks: Oilers Moneyline (-110), Total Goals: Over 6.5 (+104), Connor McDavid to Score 1+ Goals / Edmonton to Win (+210), Leon Draisaitl – Points Over 1.5 (+116)