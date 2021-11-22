NHL Betting Guide for November 22nd: Back the Ducks and Hurricanes by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Today is a good day to bet on some hockey. Six NHL games are going down tonight, but we’re going to focus on the Ducks vs. Predators at 8:00 PM ET and the Hurricanes vs. Sharks at 10:30 PM ET.

At first glance, we were expecting the Sharks to be more of a dog in this game than they are. Carolina currently sits in second place overall and has a goal differential of +24, while San Jose is 23rd with a goal differential of -6. The Hurricanes average the fourth-most goals for and the second-fewest goals against per game. Meanwhile, the Sharks are 25th in average goals for and 18th in goals against. San Jose has one of the league’s worst net powerplay percentages but is very good on the penalty kill.

Frederik Andersen has been killing it in net for Carolina. Amongst goalies with ten or more games played, he leads the NHL with a .937 SV%, and his 1.89 GAA is the fourth-best. However, James Reimer has a .938 SV% through nine games played this season. Both teams are getting great goaltending, but the Canes are putting the puck in at a much higher rate. We expect Carolina to come away with the win in this one.

The Picks: Hurricanes Moneyline (-162), Total Goals: Under 6 (-115)