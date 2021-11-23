NHL Betting Guide for November 23rd: Look to the Over in Tampa and Calgary by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are three games in the NHL tonight. We’ll be taking a look at the Flyers vs. Lightning at 7:00 PM ET and Blackhawks vs. Flames at 9:00 PM ET.

If you’ve read anything we’ve written previously about the Flames, you’ll know how good they are in the first period. Additionally, the Blackhawks aren’t very good overall.

Marc-Andre Fleury has had little support in front of him in the way of defense. He sees more shots than any goalie who has played more than ten games, with 34.5 per game. In addition, Fleury’s average goals for are the third-worst in the league at 1.98 per game. That isn’t surprising considering Chicago ranks 30th overall in goal scoring, putting up just 2.17 per game.

Meanwhile, the Flames have been rocketing up the standings and now stand atop the Western Conference. Calgary’s 3.32 average goals per game are good for ninth overall. The Flames have the sixth-best powerplay and the sixth-best penalty kill in the NHL. Calgary is firing on all cylinders right now, and we expect that to continue through tonight.

The Picks: Flames Spread -1.5 (+118), Total Goals: Over 5.5 (-102), 1st Period Result: Flames (+120), First Goal Scorer: Andrew Mangiapane (+1200)