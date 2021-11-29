NHL Betting Guide for November 29th by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are four games in the NHL tonight. We’re going to be looking at the two 7:30 PM ET starts, Coyotes vs. Jets and the Canucks vs. Canadiens.

We may have used Montreal as an example of a lousy team for our Arizona breakdown, but the Canucks aren’t much better. The Canadiens average 2.35 goals per game, which is good for 28th overall. Meanwhile, Vancouver is 29th overall, with an average of 2.27. The Habs allow the second-most goals per game at 3.61, while the Canucks allow the sixth most at 3.27. Both teams feature terrible special teams, ranking in the bottom five for penalty kills and bottom ten in powerplays. For the most part, Montreal ranks just slightly worse than the Canucks. However, it’s somewhat understandable considering the Canadiens are without Carey Price, Shea Weber, Mike Hoffman, Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Mathieu Perreault, and Chris Wideman. Also, Cole Caufield started the season as a Calder Trophy favorite but played poorly enough to be sent down. Now, it’ll be interesting to see how the team reacts to the firing of GM Marc Bergevin and Assistant GM Trevor Timmins.

Over in Vancouver, there are a few bright spots. Off-season signing Conor Garland has panned out well for them. Garland is second in team scoring with 15 points but significantly leads the Canucks in 5v5 points per 60 minutes with 2.41. We’ll be leaning slightly towards Vancouver for this game.

The Picks: Canucks Moneyline (+115), Over 5.5 (-115), Conor Garland – Points: Over 0.5 (-110)