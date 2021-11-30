NHL Betting Guide for November 30th by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

There are nine NHL games on the go tonight. As usual, we have two games for you to focus on, the Lightning vs. Blues at 8:00 PM ET and the Ducks vs. Kings at 10:30 PM ET.

Don’t forget to check out FanDuel Sportsbook for all the latest odds because they can shift from moment to moment.

It’s honestly surprising to see the Ducks as the underdog in this game. However, there is always the possibility that our first feelings are wrong. Anaheim averages .58 more goals than the Kings per game, and Los Angeles only prevents .03 more goals. The Kings have a middle-of-the-pack powerplay, but the Ducks PP is fourth overall. Anaheim has the more effective penalty kill, sitting seventh in the NHL, while Los Angeles is 26th. Troy Terry has been a standout for the Ducks, putting up 23 points in 21 games.

Additionally, his teammate Trevor Zegras is a rookie with a real shot at the Calder Trophy. He’s got 14 points through 20 games. Meanwhile, Anze Kopitar is leading the Kings with 21 points through 20 games. Los Angeles has also been without Drew Doughty since October 22nd, and he’s slated to return soon. If Doughty can’t make the bell tonight, we’re going to take Anaheim and the odds.

The Picks: Ducks Moneyline (+104), Under 5.5 (-118), Troy Terry – Points: Over .5 (-118)