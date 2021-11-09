NHL Betting Guide for November 8th by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NHL Betting Guide for November 8th

It’s not an extremely busy night for the NHL, with only three games to choose from for our bets. We’re going to be breaking down the Panthers at Rangers at 7:00 PM ET and the Kings at Maple Leafs at 7:30 PM ET.

Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Â Moneyline: Panthers -118 / Rangers -102

Spread: Panthers +225 (-1.5) / Rangers -290 (+1.5)

Total: Over 5.5 (-114) Under 5.5 (-106)

Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers News, Analysis, and Picks

Through eleven games, no team has scored more points than Florida. The Panthers are also second in the league in goals per game, sitting only 0.22 behind Edmonton. Florida’s goaltenders are also doing a stellar job of keeping the puck out of the net with the third least goals against per game at 2.09. On the other side of the ice, the Rangers allow on average 2.83 goals per game, putting them 18th overall. However, Florida’s captain Aleksander Barkov is dealing with a lower-body injury and will be a game-time decision. In addition, Spencer Knight will be standing between the pipes for the Panthers. Unexpectedly, Anthony Duclair leads the team in goals and is coming off a two-goal effort against Carolina. With Barkov potentially being sidelined, Florida may need Duclair to keep the hot-hand going. We’re expecting the Panthers to overwhelm the Rangers with offense and take this one.

The Picks:Â Panthers Moneyline (-118), 1st Period Puck Line: Panthers +175 (-0.5), Total Goals: Over 5.5 (-114), First Goal Scorer: Anthony Duclair (+2300)

Los Angeles Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Â Moneyline: Kings +230 / Leafs -285

Spread: Kings +1.5 (-120) Leafs -1.5 (-102)

Total: Over 6 (-104) Under 6 (-118)

Los Angeles Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs News, Analysis, and Picks

The Leafs vs. Kings might be a closer game than the odds suggest, but that all depends on Toronto. The Leafs had a slow start to the season. However, Toronto’s offense has been heating up as of late. Captain John Tavares has five goals over the past five games, and Auston Matthews has put up a couple of two-goal games in his past three. We know from past seasons that, when hot, this Leafs’ offense is amongst the best in the league. So, we have to ask the question, can the Kings stop a red-hot Toronto offense? Anze Kopitar is one of the best defensive forwards in the game and will match up against either Matthews’ or Tavares’ line. However, even if Kopitar can shut one of those lines down, it’s unlikely he’ll be able to keep them both off the scoreboard. The Leafs and Kings are pretty similar when it comes to goals allowed per game and save percentage, so we think that’s pretty negligible as far as significantly affecting the result of this game. We expect Toronto’s offense to be the difference and for them to come away with the win.

The Picks:Â Leafs Moneyline (-285), Total Goals: Under 6 (-118), Any Time Goal Scorer: Auston Matthews (-112), Any Time Goal Scorer: John Tavares (+152)