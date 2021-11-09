NHL Betting Guide for Sunday, November 7 by SportsGrid November 7 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

We may have exhausted the overtime trend throughout the week, but what a ride it was. 15 of the 39 games from Tuesday to Saturday needed extra time for an incredible 38.5% hit rate on wagers that typically hover around +300. An over trend could be replacing the overtime pattern; as nine of 12 games, last night eclipsed their respective totals. We get a busier than usual Sunday, with five more NHL games scheduled for tonight.

St. Louis Blues vs. Anaheim Ducks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Â Moneyline: Blues -156|Ducks +130



Spread: Blues -1.5 (+152)|Ducks +1.5 (-188)



Total: 5.5 Over -104|Under -118

St. Louis Blues vs. Anaheim Ducks Â News, Analysis, and Picks

The Anaheim Ducks can make it a perfect 4-0-0 homestand with a win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night. The Blues are 1-0-1 halfway through their four-game road trip and have collected at least a point in eight of their first nine games.

The Blues underlying metrics don’t support their ongoing success. St. Louis ranks in the league’s bottom half with a 49.3% expected goals-for percentage, which is well below their actual 60.0% rating. That gap also exists across all strengths, as the Blues are over 13.0% higher in actual goals-for percentage than their expected values. This season, the Blues have posted the third-highest shooting and save percentages, collectively resulting in the second-highest PDO.

Anaheim has dialed up their defensive intensity over their recent stretch of games, holding four of their past five opponents to nine or fewer high-danger chances across all strengths. That has translated to fewer goals, as John Gibson and Anthony Stollarz have combined to stop 96.0% of shots over the past three games.

The Blues are due for regression. St. Louis is overachieving relative to production, and a date with the defensive-minded Ducks can facilitate that downward trend. We’re backing the Ducks as home dogs in what’s expected to be a low-scoring game.

The Pick: Ducks +130, Under 5.5 -118

Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Â Moneyline: Predators -110|Blackhawks -110

Spread: Predators +1.5 (-310)|Blackhawks -1.5 (+240)

Total: 5.5 Over -118|Under -104

Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks News, Analysis and Picks

The Chicago Blackhawks are hoping a coaching change is what’s needed to shake the team out of their early-season funk. However, the Blackhawks’ misfortune goes deeper than the need for just a coaching change.

Over the past three seasons, only two teams have posted a worse cumulative expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five than the Blackhawks. The Hawks have the worst expected goals against and the 10th-worst expected goals for during that span. That mirrors this season’s output, as the Hawks have the worst expected goals-for percentage and expected goals against while ranking second-last in expected goals for. This year’s problems are a continuation of previous seasons’ problems and reflect the Hawks’ inability to adapt their roster after their dynasty years.

The Predators have been more successful than the Hawks this season, ranking in the top half of the league in expected goals-for percentage and outplaying four of their last six opponents. Nashville is effective at limiting their opponents’ chances at five-on-five, limiting their previous six opponents to an average of 6.8 high-danger and 20.6 scoring chances. That defensive structure has been critical to shifting the metrics in their favor over their recent sample.

Chicago is undeserving of this betting price. They remain one of the worst teams in the league and face an uphill battle against the Predators’ defense-first system. Nashville has the structure to limit the Blackhawks attack and walk away victorious.

The Picks: Predators -110

