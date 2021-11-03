NHL Betting Guide for Wednesday, November 3 by Sports Grid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NHL Betting Guide for Wednesday, November 3

Sixty minutes wasn’t enough to sort out nearly half the games on the schedule last night, as four of the nine contests needed overtime or a shootout to determine a winner. Shutouts were also en vogue, as four teams were held scoreless, all of which were the visitors. It’s a more modest four-game schedule tonight, with all four dropping the puck at 8:30 pm ET or later.

Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Â Moneyline: Predators +176|Oilers -210

Spread: Predators +1.5 (-144)|Oilers -1.5 (+116)



Total: 6 Over -122|Under +100

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Nashville Predators vs. Edmonton Oilers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Edmonton Oilers are in a good spot on Wednesday night as they host the Nashville Predators on the second night of a back-to-back. The Preds have a few factors working against them tonight, leaving an advantage in backing the Oilers to continue their hot start.

First, the Predators elected to start primary goalie Juuse Saros last night against the Calgary Flames, leaving rookie Connor Ingram to try and limit the Oilers’ scorching offense. Edmonton has scored five or more goals in five of their past seven games, using their powerplay to generate 11 or more high-danger chances in seven of eight contests this season. The Oilers have had the best powerplay in the league over the past two seasons and could have a few extra opportunities against a tired Preds team.

Second, Nashville hasn’t been good on the road this season. The Preds attempted just 13 scoring and five high-danger chances against the Flames last night, putting up an expected goals-for percentage of 28.6%. That was the second time in three road games in which they posted an expected goals-for rate below 36.7%.

The Oilers’ offense is running hot, and the Preds could be hanging their rookie goalie out to dry on the second night of the back-to-back. The price should climb on the Oilers, and now is the time to buy.

The Pick: Oilers -210

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Â Moneyline: Hurricanes -162|Blackhawks +134

Spread: Hurricanes -1.5 (+154)|Blackhawks +1.5 (-192)

Total: 6 Over -110|Under -110

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks News, Analysis, and Picks

The Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks enter tonight’s contest on opposite ends of the PDO spectrum. The Canes are the last remaining undefeated team, with an 8-0-0 record and a league-leading 1.069 PDO. The Blackhawks secured their first win in their previous outing, bringing their shooting and save percentages up to a combined 0.924. These teams collide in Chicago tonight, with the Hawks priced as +134 home underdogs.

Chicago hasn’t been as bad as their record implies. Across all strengths, the Hawks have posted an expected goals-for percentage above 50.0% in three of their 10 games but only have one win to show for their efforts. Goaltending was a liability early in the season, but Marc-Andre Fleury and Kevin Lankinen have turned things around of late. Hawks goalies have combined for a cumulative 92.3% save percentage over their past four outings, stopping 92.5% of shots or more in three of the contests.

We are also starting to see some progression from the Hawks offensively. Chicago has posted above-average shooting percentages in two of their past three, scoring 11.5% of shots or more. Scoring should continue to progress with sustained output, bringing their PDO up towards average along the way.

Frederik Andersen has built himself an unsustainable platform that he will inevitably fall off. Andersen is stopping 95.6% of shots, 88.6% of high-danger chances, and 92.3% of powerplay shots, all of which are well above career averages. His 8.7 goals saved above average is higher than his previous three seasons combined, and his adjusted goals-against average is almost two goals lower than it was last season, going from 3.25 in 2021 to 1.43 this season. Andersen’s resurgence has been impactful but is also unsustainable.

These waves collide tonight in what should be a high-scoring affair. There might be a play to be made on the Blackhawks as plus-money underdogs, but we’re betting that there’s an explosion of offense, sending this game over the total.

The Picks: Over 6 -110

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.