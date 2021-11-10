NHL BETTING PREVIEW: HURRICANES VS. LIGHTNING by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are plenty of betting options for us to choose from tonight’s jammed-packed ten-game NHL schedule. We’ll begin with one of the more intriguing matchups as the Tampa Bay Lightning return home to host the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET.

A 9-1-0 mark has Carolina off to its best start in franchise history. The Canes have been one of the more well-balanced teams in the early going, ranking 3rd in goals per game (3.90) and first in goals against (2.00). Starting goaltender, Frederik Andersen has looked rejuvenated, leading the league in wins with eight while sporting a 1.83 GAA.

Meanwhile, the Lightning come into this one after a slow start, winners of four of their past five games. Tampa Bay has certainly had Carolina’s number of late, having won seven of the prior ten meetings, including in the postseason. The Bolts rank 12th in scoring at 3.18 goals per game but have struggled defensively, allowing 3.09 goals a contest â an unfamiliar 22nd overall. That said, Andrei Vasilevskiy is one of the league’s elite netminders, so it would not be surprising if this game turns out to be lower scoring than anticipated.

Favored by a goal and a half, Tampa Bay has been relatively average against the spread going 5-6, while Carolina is 7-3. In what will be their first meeting since the Lightning ousted the Hurricanes in last year’s playoffs, we expect Rod Brind’Amour’s club to play with even more of an edge and enact a little revenge in the Sunshine State.

The Picks: Hurricanes Moneyline (+106), Total Goals: Under 5.5 (-114), Spread: Hurricanes -240 (+1.5)

