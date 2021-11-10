NHL BETTING PREVIEW: OILERS VS. RED WINGS by SportsGrid Yesterday Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s Tuesday night in the NHL, meaning there is a busy slate. With ten games to bet on, there will be a lot of action to keep up with.

We’re going to take a look at the Pacific Division-leading Edmonton Oilers traveling to Little Caesars Arena to take on the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 pm ET.

The Edmonton Oilers explosive offense has been on full display to start the season, scoring the most goals per game in the NHL at 4.40. Much of that offense can be credited to the powerplay, which is firing at 50% on the season so far, good for first in the league. When you have Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins all on the ice simultaneously, it has been near impossible to stop.

On the Other side of the ice, the Red Wings have been the sixth most penalized team this year, meaning the Oilers should get some opportunities tonight with the man advantage. The Red Wings have found the back of the net their fair share and sit in the top half of the NHL with 3.00 goals per game. Detroit has also struggled to keep the puck out of their net, allowing the sixth-most goals against per game at 3.38.

With all this offense, you’d have to look to bet the over, but when the line comes out at 6.5, it’s always tough to jump on. The Oilers, however, have been a part of six games that have had the large 6.5 game total and are 4-2 in favor of the over.

One player to watch tonight is Oilers forward Zach Hyman, who has recorded a point in eight of his past ten contests. Tyler Bertuzzi has been on a tear in his past two games with three goals and three assists. Expect a high-scoring contest tonight, which plays right into the Oilers’ style.

The Picks: Oilers Moneyline (-178), Total Goals: Over 6.5 (+102), Any Time Goal Scorer: Tyler Bertuzzi (+220), Player Points: Zach Hyman, Over 0.5 (-150)

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

