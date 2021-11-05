NHL Odds: Will Potent Oilers Exploit Rangers’ Defensive Woes? The Oilers are surging, and the Rangers struggle on the road by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The overtime trend spilled into the third day, with four more games needing OT or a shootout to determine the winner on Thursday night. That makes it 10 of the past 22 games, or 45.5%, since Tuesday night. We’re kicking off the weekend of hockey with a five-game slate that features three West Coast games and only one that starts before 9 p.m. ET.

These are the wagers we’re recommending from FanDuel Sportsbook!

New York Rangers vs. Edmonton Oilers

Moneyline: Rangers +128 | Oilers -154

Spread: Rangers +1.5 (-200) | Oilers -1.5 (+160)

Total: 6.5 Over -105 | Under -115

This weekend, the New York Rangers conclude their four-game Western road trip with back-to-back games against the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames. That starts Friday night against the Oilers, who continue to blow their opposition out of the water.

Across all strengths, Edmonton has been one of the best teams in the league. The Oilers have the second-best expected goals-for percentage in the league, thanks to the Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl-led power play, scoring on 46.4% of power-play chances this season. Edmonton will regress toward average, but for now, it has scored a power-play goal in every game this season.

The Rangers are also putting forth subpar efforts since they started their road trip. New York has posted consecutive game scores with an expected goals-for percentage below 45.9% across all strengths through the first two games, with a cumulative 39.2% rating. That metric is even worse at five-on-five, dropping to 34.1%. In total, the Rangers have given up 73 scoring and 33 high-danger chances since starting their road trip, which a potent Oilers lineup will exploit.

New York’s ineffective road metrics aren’t limited to its recent sample of games, as the Broadway Blueshirts have been outplayed at five-on-five in all seven road games this season. That trend should continue against an Oilers team that is one of the best at creating chances. The Rangers are undeserving of most of their five road wins and will stumble over their coming games.

The Pick: Oilers -154

New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles Kings

Moneyline: Devils +100 | Kings -120

Spread: Devils +1.5 (-265) | Kings -1.5 (+210)

Total: 5.5 Over -102 | Under -120

Offensive opportunities will be few and far between when the Los Angeles Kings host the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. Both teams have staunchly defensive systems that should result in a low-scoring game.

The Devils have limited each of their past five opponents to nine or fewer high-danger chances at five-on-five. New Jersey has been almost equally effective, limiting chances across all strengths, allowing more than eight just once over that five-game stretch. On average, the Devils are limiting their opponents to 7.2 quality chances over that span, but they’ve allowed three or more goals on three occasions. Devils’ goalies are due for progression, which could come against an ineffective Kings offense.

Los Angeles has scored two or fewer goals in six of their past nine games this season, which is a continuation of subpar metrics from last year. The Kings finished last season with the seventh-worst shooting percentage in the league and have followed that up with the fifth-worst mark this season. Defense remains a priority for the Kings as they’ve allowed two or fewer goals at five-on-five in eight straight games, limiting their opponents to an average of 8.4 quality chances per game.

Friday night’s matchup will be a tactical battle with a few scoring opportunities mixed in. Neither team gives up a lot, and both have been lacking firepower early. We’re taking a stance on the under.

The Picks: Under 5.5 -120