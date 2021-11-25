Nikola Jokic Questionable Friday vs. Bucks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

#Nuggets injury report vs. Bucks: Nikola Jokic (wrist) questionable. Bones Hyland (ankle) doubtful. — Mike Singer (@msinger) November 25, 2021

Jokic has missed the past three games due to a wrist injury, and he’s officially questionable for Friday’s matchup vs. the Bucks. The Nuggets have lost each of their past three games, with the past two defeats each coming by at least 19 points. The Nuggets are also playing with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. at the moment, making Jokic’s absence an even bigger deal than usual. Bones Hyland has also been listed as doubtful.

Jokic has been as dominant as ever when on the floor this season. He’s shooting a career-best 59.3% from the field and 41.0% from 3-point range, and he’s averaged 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. When factoring in the increased shooting efficiency, you can make the case that Jokic has posted better numbers this season than last year’s MVP-winning campaign.

There’s currently no line on this game on FanDuel Sportsbook, but the Nuggets would be sizable road underdogs vs. the Bucks if Jokic is unavailable.