Odell Beckham is traveling with the Rams by SportsGrid November 12 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Odell Beckham is traveling with the Rams, Kevin Mondesti of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Beckham signed with the Rams a little more than 24 hours ago and has passed his team physical. It is still unknown whether or not Beckham will play versus the 49ers on Monday night. The question isn’t whether or not Beckham is in shape; he is but has he had enough time to digest any of the playbook for the Rams. The best guess is that the Rams will have a small package of plays available for Beckham, and that package should increase each week.

Beckham signing with the Rams seems to indicate that chasing a ring this season was more important than signing with a team that could have made him a more significant part of the offense. The Rams already have Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods as their top two pass catchers. Beckham would seem to be no better than third on the target list for them. Beckham could’ve been a top option on a team like the Patriots or no worse than second behind Devante Adams of the Packers. Beckham may not be able to put up big numbers that would entice teams to give him a massive multi-year contract when he becomes a free agent after the season.

The Rams are 4-point favorites in this contest and are -210 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 49, over (-110), and under (-110).