Odell Beckham Jr. “Essentially Not Part” of the Browns

Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially not on the team right now and that the WR has been told to stay at home. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) November 3, 2021

NFL Insider Michael Silver reports that Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski told his team that Beckham is âessentially not a part of the team right now.â He was told to stay home, which explains his absence from Wednesday’s practice. The Browns reportedly tried to trade him ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, but teams balked at adding his $8M salary.

Beckham’s time with the Browns is essentially over, but it remains to be seen if the team decides to cut him. The Browns would have to pay the remainder of his salary unless someone claims him off waivers. However, the team doesn’t owe him any guaranteed money after this year, so expect him to be playing for a new team next season.

Beckham was once considered one of the best receivers in football. He led the league with an average of 108.8 yards per game as a rookie, and he finished with at least 1,305 receiving yards and ten touchdowns in each of his first three seasons. Unfortunately, he hasn’t reached those heights since then, and he’ll enter next year at 30 years old.

The Browns have fallen to last place in the AFC North, and they’re facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs. They’re listed as 2.5-point road underdogs vs. the Bengals on FanDuel Sportsbook.