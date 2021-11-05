Odell Beckham Jr. Odds: Where Patriots Rank Among Next-Team Favorites Where will OBJ land after his release from the Browns? by Ricky Doyle 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday they are releasing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., which immediately begs the question: Where will OBJ land?

There’s no easy answer, as Beckham will be subjected to waivers once the Browns are done reportedly reworking his contract, a move designed to save Cleveland money. And it’s entirely possible, if not likely, Beckham will be claimed, keeping him from free agency and taking the decision out of his hands.

But sportsbooks obviously are monitoring the situation, in some cases even setting odds for Beckham’s next team following his Cleveland departure. And the Patriots will be a fascinating franchise to track as the drama unfolds, if only because Beckham has expressed admiration for Bill Belichick in the past and New England long had been linked to OBJ in trade speculation.

Here were the odds for Beckham’s next team, as of Friday morning, per PointsBet Sportsbook (Colorado only):

Las Vegas Raiders +300

New England Patriots +450

New Orleans Saints +450

Baltimore Ravens +550

Buffalo Bills +700

San Francisco 49ers +1200

Green Bay Packers +1200

Seattle Seahawks +1200

Tennessee Titans +1400

Indianapolis Colts +1600

Philadelphia Eagles +1600

Minnesota Vikings +2000

Los Angeles Rams +2200

Carolina Panthers +2200

Detroit Lions +3000

Los Angeles Chargers +5000

Dallas Cowboys +6600

Interest across the league ultimately could depend on how much Beckham is owed for the remainder of this season after the Browns restructure his deal. Some teams ranked highly in the NFL waiver order also might pass altogether, with playoff odds, injuries and depth charts all being factors.

The Patriots currently rank 15th in the NFL waiver order, meaning 14 teams would need to pass on Beckham for them to land the 29-year-old via waiver claim. If no team claims Beckham, for whatever reason, he’ll become a free agent, at which point he’ll have more control over handpicking his destination.