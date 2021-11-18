Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-1) look to continue their trek toward a Big 12 title bid as they head to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-4) on Saturday, November 20.

Typically a high-flying offensive team under coach Mike Gundy, the Cowboys have slowly turned into a defensive-first squad that grinds away victories. A stellar defense surrendering only 16.4 points per game has been the catalyst for a 9-1 start to 2021. Offenses are averaging only 276.6 yards per game and 4.5 yards per play against the Pokes. The rushing defense has been incredibly salty, surrendering only 88.4 yards per game and 2.7 yards per carry.

It’s tough to gauge where exactly this Texas Tech team is at. The Red Raiders sit at 6-4 on the season but are playing in their third game under interim coach Sonny Cumbie after Matt Wells was fired following a 5-3 start. Fresh off an impressive 41-38 victory over Iowa State, will the program be able to build momentum heading into next season?

It’s difficult to tell the motivation edge here, so we’re operating under the assumption that none exists. On one hand, Oklahoma State will be motivated to continue its quest toward a Big 12 title bid. On the other hand, it’s a potential lookahead spot with Bedlam on deck.

The Cowboys are firing on all cylinders, covering the spread in each of their past eight games. When a team is on a hot streak like that, you either keep riding the train or get out of the way. Oklahoma State or pass for this bettor.