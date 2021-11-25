Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

It remains to be seen if the Big 12 will earn a bid for the College Football Playoff. While the answer to that may not come until after the conference championships are played, it remains to be seen who will be playing in the Big 12 championship game against Oklahoma State.

The Oklahoma Sooners (10-1) head to Boone Pickens Stadium to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-1) in one of the marquee matchups of rivalry weekend. While Bedlam always brings special intrigue and chaos, this matchup gains extra importance given the conference standings and playoff race implications.

Even though the Cowboys have a spot in the Big 12 championship game locked up, don’t expect them to coast in this matchup or rest their starters. Coming in at #7 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, they’ll need to win to keep their postseason ambitions alive.

Defense has been the calling card for Oklahoma State all season. The Cowboys are holding opposing offenses to only 261.3 total yards per game and a minuscule 4.3 yards per play. Oklahoma freshman quarterback Caleb Williams has made impressive plays with his legs but has been erratic in his accuracy down the field. This will be his toughest test to date.

Oklahoma saw the return of several key pieces in the secondary, and the defense looked much-changed in last week’s victory over Iowa State. The offense has been efficient, if not in the usual world-wrecking dominant fashion we’ve come to expect under Lincoln Riley.

The Cowboys have a fantastic defense and will be facing a struggling Caleb Williams, while the Oklahoma defense should be improved after returning to health. Therefore, our lean is with the under.