Pacers G Malcolm Brogdon Will Return Wednesday Vs. Knicks

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon told media on Tuesday that he will return to the starting lineup on Wednesday against the New York Knicks, per Fieldhouse Files’s Scott Agness.

Brogdon has been dealing with a left hamstring injury that has kept him out of their last three games but will make his return on Wednesday. Guard T.J. McConnell has been starting in his place during his absence and is the likely candidate to return to the bench against New York. In five outings this season, the sixth-year veteran has posted averages of 23.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game and leads the team in scoring.

Indiana Pacers Playoffs Odds

At 2-6, the Indiana Pacers are currently +100 to make the playoffs and -122 to miss the playoffs, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.