Packers Fear Elgton Jenkins Tore ACL by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Green Bay Packers offensive line took another hit on Sunday. Left guard Elgton Jenkins was forced to leave against the Minnesota Vikings with a knee injury. The Packers noted after the game that they fear Jenkins may have tore his ACL on the play. The Packers were already without David Bakhtiari, who has yet to appear in a game in 2021 after tearing his ACL last season.

The fear is that #Packers stellar OL Elgton Jenkins tore his ACL, source said. Would be a significant blow, but he’ll have an MRI to determine the full extent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021

Jenkins had appeared in seven games for the Packers, playing 100% of snaps in games he’s played in, heading into their Week 11 matchup against the Vikings. His absence leaves the left side of the Packers’ o-line vulnerable, as they will be down to starting linemen. Yosh Nijman could draw into the starting lineup with Elgton out.

