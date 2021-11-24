Packers RB Aaron Jones Back At Practice by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Packers running back Aaron Jones returned to practice on Wednesday after suffering an MCL injury in Week 10 against the Seahawks.

#Packers coach Matt LaFleur said RB Aaron Jones will be on the field at practice some today and they'll see where he is as the week goes on. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) November 24, 2021

While it’s not exactly clear if the return puts Jones in line to play this weekend, his status bears watching for the remainder of the week for multiple reasons. For one, the Packers often utilize a two-back system so Jones’s return could take some touches from his backup, AJ Dillon. Dillon’s done well when he’s gotten his opportunities as he’s averaging 4.6 yards per carry in his two seasons with Green Bay.

Whichever running back receives the bulk of the carries will have quite a challenge on Sunday against a Los Angeles Rams team ranked seventh in Football Outsiders DVOA against the run.

After opening as high as a three-point favorite, Green Bay’s already been bet down 2 to 2.5 points at most sportsbooks. However, the public is mainly responsible for the move considering that 47% of the tickets are or the Rams with 59% of the money.

Sharp bettors have chosen to focus their attention on the total as the under offers some value with the current number as high as 48. That might be too high, given that the temperature for the game should be around 33 degrees with nine mph wind speeds.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all your NFL action. There, you can find odds for MVP, Rookie of the Year, team futures, in addition to divisional and outright conference winners.