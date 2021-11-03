Panthers Designate Christian McCaffrey to Return from IR by Sports Grid 38 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Panthers designated RB Christian McCaffrey to return from IR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

McCaffrey has been designated to return from injured reserve, which officially opens his 21-day practice window. He should be able to return to practice this week, which gives him a chance to return in Week 9 vs. the Patriots. If not, a Week 10 return should be the worst-case scenario barring a setback.

McCaffrey has been as good as ever for the Panthers when healthy this season. He racked up 170 rushing yards, 14 catches, 154 receiving yards, and two touchdowns through the first two weeks, making him one of the top fantasy scoring running backs over that time frame. He suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 vs. the Texans, and he has been on IR ever since.

Sam Darnold in particular would love to see McCaffrey back in the lineup. His numbers have plummeted over his five games without the star running back, averaging just 4.16 adjusted yards per attempt with seven interceptions. He averaged 8.44 adjusted yards per attempt in his three games with McCaffrey this season.

