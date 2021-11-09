Panthers QB Sam Darnold Expected To Play Sunday Vs. Patriots by SportsGrid November 7 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold has cleared concussion protocol and will work out pre-game to see if he can start with a shoulder injury, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Darnold’s status was unclear all week with both the concussion and shoulder issues, but all signs point towards Darnold giving it a shot on Sunday barring any pre-game setbacks. Rapoport added that at minimum, the quarterback will be listed as a backup with hopes to start and play the entire game. Things are looking good, but his status will be something to monitor leading up to kickoff.

Darnold has struggled recently and has completed 60.8 percent of his passes this season for 1,814 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions. He has also rushed for five touchdowns on the year.

New England Patriots Vs. Carolina Panthers Odds

The Carolina Panthers are currently three-point underdogs against the New England Patriots on Sunday with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.