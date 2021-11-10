Panthers QB Sam Darnold To Miss “Several Weeks” With Fractured Scapula by SportsGrid 23 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is reportedly expected to miss several weeks with a fractured scapula, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Darnold went through two days of testing to reach this conclusion and will now see the sidelines with the injury. His status will be something to monitor in the coming weeks and whether he is placed on injured reserve, a designation that would keep him out for a minimum of three games. Backup quarterback P.J. Walker is expected to take his play for the foreseeable future.

Darnold has posted a 59.5 percent completion rate for 1,986 yards, seven touchdowns, and a league-leading 11 interceptions. After a hot start to the season, the fourth-year quarterback has zero touchdowns and four interceptions in his last three starts and was benched in one of them.

Carolina Panthers Vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

The Carolina Panthers are currently ten-point underdogs against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.