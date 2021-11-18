Patriots Fantasy Advice: Who To Start, Who To Sit For Falcons Matchup Mac Jones in, Jonnu Smith out by Dakota Randall 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

As the weeks go by, the Patriots are emerging as one of the more fantasy-relevant teams in the AFC.

New England, 6-4, will look to make it five wins in a row Thursday night when it visits the 4-5 Atlanta Falcons. “Thursday Night Football” games are notoriously difficult to forecast for fantasy purposes, but the recent surge of the Patriots offense, coupled with the generally below-average Falcons defense, creates multiple matchups worth exploiting.

Ahead of the Week 11 contest, we came up with three Patriots players you should start in your fantasy football lineups, and three you should sit.

START

Hunter Henry, TE

Henry clearly is Mac Jones’ preferred target in the red zone. The star tight end has seven touchdowns over his last seven games, a span during which only once he’s failed to find the end zone. Henry won’t rack up huge yardage totals, but that doesn’t prevent him from being a TE1 in all formats.

Mac Jones, QB

Jones is coming off arguably his best game of the season, and it’s no coincidence that it came on a day when the Patriots offensive line enjoyed its best performance of the campaign. That should continue against a Falcons defense that features minimal pass rush and bad red zone numbers. That this is Jones’ first Thursday game gives us some reason for concern, but not much.

Patriots running backs

Damien Harris is back after sitting out last week due to a concussion, and Rhamondre Stevenson is coming off his most impressive performance of the season. The time-share possibility limits the upsides of both players, but Harris and Stevenson both make for fine RB2 plays.

SIT

Nelson Agholor, WR

Agholor only has scored one touchdown since the season opener and has totaled just 21 yards over his last two games, including a goose egg against the Carolina Panthers. He belongs nowhere near your fantasy lineup.

Jakobi Meyers, WR

Still the most sure-handed receiver in New England’s passing attack, Meyers is averaging just 36.2 receiving yards per game over his last five contests. Perhaps his touchdown last Sunday — the first receiving score of his career — will open the floodgates, but we’ll cross that bridge if it’s ever built.

Jonnu Smith, TE

Smith likely will play Thursday after missing Sunday’s game due to a shoulder injury. Like Agholor, he has become an afterthought in the Patriots passing game. Smith has just 21 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown this season.