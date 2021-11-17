Pats' Damien Harris Returns To Practice by SportsGrid 21 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that Patriots running back Damien Harris is back at practice after suffering a concussion in Week 9 against the Panthers. However, it’s not entirely clear if Harris will play in New England’s Thursday night road game against the Falcons.

Quick walkthrough today but Damien Harris and Gunner Olszewski have returned to #Patriots practice Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/DFIsTlYsNg — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) November 16, 2021

The injury forced Harris to miss last week’s home game against the Cleveland Browns. New England did just fine without his services as it routed Cleveland 45-7 for its fourth consecutive win. Rhamondre Stevenson filled in admirably as he carried the ball 20 times for 100 yards and scored two touchdowns.

If Harris isn’t cleared to play, look for Stevenson to get the bulk of the carries yet again off his impressive performance. New England will face an Atlanta team that’s ranked 22nd against the Football Outsiders DVOA metric run.

After opening as a 5.5-point favorite, sharp bettors were encouraged enough from the Patriots’ performance on Sunday to bet them up to seven points in Week 11.

