Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Ruled Out Wednesday

Will Guillory of The Athletic reports Brandon Ingram will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will be out tonight. It'll be the sixth straight game he missed with a hip contusion.



Herb Jones remains a gametime decision. — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) November 10, 2021

Ingram, who is dealing with a hip injury, has missed six straight games, last playing in a 113-109 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 29, playing 35 minutes, scoring 22 points, six rebounds and six assists. Starting six games this season, Ingram has averaged 37 minutes, 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game. A key producer in the Pelicans’ rotation, last season Ingram, who was second in usage, only behind Zion Williamson, with a 28% usage rate, averaged 34 minutes, 24 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.

With Ingram out of the rotation, expect an additional uptick in production for Josh Hart. Priced at $5,300 on FanDuel, Hart has started six games, averaging 28 minutes, 12 points, six rebounds and three assists per game.

The Pelicans are a 4-point home favorite against the Oklahoma City Thunder on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 209-point total.