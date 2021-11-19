Ravens vs. Bears Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 11 on FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Chicago Bears in what should be an interesting contest. The first matchup between Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields could be the start of something special. By the next time these two quarterbacks meet, we could be talking about appointment viewing. Baltimore comes into Week 11 atop the AFC North despite missing key players in Marcus Peters, J.K. Dobbins, Ronnie Stanley, Gus Edwards, and DeShon Elliott. All of whom are on injured reserve. As far as the injury report, Lamar Jackson was sent home from practice on Wednesday with an illness but is expected to be ready for this weekend. Other notable names include Marquise Brown, Jimmy Smith, and Tavon Young, who missed practice on Wednesday. However, they did have some good news on the injury front, with Latavius Murray returning to the practice field and logging a limited session.

Chicago is dealing with some injuries of their own, most notably to the face of the franchise in Khalil Mack. The star edge rusher has been sidelined for multiple weeks and missed Wednesday’s practice. Other players who missed practice on Wednesday for the Bears include Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Jackson, and Danny Trevathan. Players that were limited include Darnell Mooney, Alec Ogletree, and Damien Williams.

Baltimore sits at 6-3 on the season but has been somewhat uneven. They have fallen behind in games that should have been easy wins and no longer have the feared defense they boasted last year. The passing game has improved and is getting better, but they will need to find a way to address their slow starts if they truly have designs on making some postseason noise. The Ravens have the goods to go on a serious run but will need to avoid adding more impact bodies to their ever-growing injured reserve list. The scary thing is, Baltimore has looked like the best team in the NFL at times this season, and that is without multiple Pro Bowl-level talents.

The Justin Fields era has begun in Chicago. It has not always been pretty with Matt Nagy, but the rookie quarterback is showing more and more signs that he will be able to take steps forward when an improved supporting cast surrounds him. He has flashed enough to buck the trend of disappointing Ohio State alums under center and could help take the team on a serious run if he can develop a rapport with Allen Robinson. The future is bright in Chicago.

The Ravens are the easy play at -4.5. The spread is small enough that they can cover even if they have another slow start and are facing a Bears team that has finished with a double-digit deficit in all but one of their losses this season. The spread is much more appealing at the current number than at the -6 it opened at. Both teams have been poor against the spread lately. Baltimore has failed to cover in four of their past five contests overall. Chicago has been unable to cover in their past five home contests against teams with winning road records. The juice suggests that the spread may be on its way to climbing back up to -5 before long, so lock in -4.5 at FanDuel sooner rather than later.

The under is the immediate lean for this contest. These two teams have combined for just 42.7 points per game this season. With that said, the defenses have allowed a combined 49 points. As has been the case in many contests this season between a strong opponent and a âweaker’ one, Chicago’s ability to shoulder their portion of the scoring burden is likely what this total will come down to. Baltimore can match or exceed their 25.7 point season average with relative ease, especially if Khalil Mack remains sidelined. This season, Chicago has seen the under hit in six of their nine contests, while the Ravens have gone over in five of nine games. Tap the Ravens and the under at FanDuel.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

