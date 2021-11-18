Ravens' Week 11 Injury Report by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reports that Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson and wide receivers Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman are not practicing with the team on Thursday.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) was not practicing for second straight day. Also didn’t see WR Marquise Brown (thigh) or WR Rashod Bateman on field. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 18, 2021

Jackson was sent home on Wednesday due to a non-COVID-related illness. As for Brown, he’s dealing with a thigh problem while it’s not clear if Bateman’s absence is injury-related.

Baltimore will travel to Chicago to take on the Bears in Week 11. The Ravens are listed as road favorites anywhere from 4.5 to 6 points. With Jackson missing the last two days of practice, it could explain why sharp bettors are backing the home underdogs in the matchup.

The total is also being targeted after opening at 45.5. This could be correlated with the point spread as sharp bettors see some value in the under and bet the number down by a half-point to 45.

Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for all your NFL action. There, you can find odds for MVP, Rookie of the Year, team futures, in addition to divisional and outright conference winners.