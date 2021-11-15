Richard Sherman Was a Late Scratch for the Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman hasn’t suited up since Week 6, dealing with a nagging calf injury. Sherman was on track to play against the Washington Football Team on Sunday; however, he ended up being a late scratch.
This isn’t good: #Bucs CB Richard Sherman is out for today’s game because of a calf injury.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2021
Sherman has started three games for the Bucs this season, recording 11 tackles and one fumble recovery. The three-time All-Pro appeared in 98% of defensive snaps in his first two games before being forced to leave early in the third.
Pierre Desir was in the starting lineup with Sherman unavailable. The 31-year-old has appeared in five games for the Bucs this season, starting their Week 9 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Desir has 11 tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception so far this season.
Tom Brady put the Bucs in a hole early, throwing two interceptions in the first quarter. The Bucs continue to trail the Washington Football in the second quarter.