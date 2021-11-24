Saints RB Mark Ingram Did Not Practice On Tuesday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram did not participate in team practice on Tuesday due to a knee injury, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

It’s worrisome news for a Saints team that is already likely without starting running back Alvin Kamara for another game. Ingram would be a tough loss for the New Orleans offense after tallying 44 touches for 285 total yards and a touchdown. He was a limited participant on Monday but was then downgraded to a non-participant on Tuesday, meaning it could be Tony Jones Jr.’s backfield on Thursday against the Buffalo Bills. Jones is in his second year and has just 29 career touches for 102 yards and is yet to score his first career touchdown.

Buffalo Bills Vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

The New Orleans Saints are currently six-point underdogs against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.