Weekend Picks: Why You Should Take Points With Michigan Vs. Ohio State

Last weekend’s football picks went 1-3 and I still can’t believe Oregon got blown out of the stadium by Utah in Salt Lake City. The Kansas City Chiefs were my only weekend winner and now they’ve got the second-shortest Super Bowl odds at most sportsbooks behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wild.

If you’re new around these parts, this is not a place where you’ll find a million betting picks. I isolate the ones I really, really like and roll with those. Nothing more, nothing less. Don’t expect to see any five-team parlays or “locks” on primetime games, either.

Let’s go to work.

Ohio State Buckeyes (-7.5, O/U 64.5) at Michigan Wolverines

Michigan +7.5

I can’t pass up the chance to take this Michigan defense getting over a touchdown at home. It’s almost disrespect at this point. Ohio State’s offense has been rolling bad teams all year, but it struggled in the red zone against Oregon, Penn State and Nebraska. The Wolverines D is better than all three! Also, this true number is much closer to Ohio State -5 or -5.5, but because of the Buckeyes’ recent dominance in this rivalry, the line opened -7 and got bet even higher.

FIU Owls at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (-13, O/U 46)

Southern Miss -13

Florida International is an absolute mess right now because head coach Butch Davis’ coaching staff is a dumpster fire. A few coaches have already left the program and others have two feet out the door. I’ve been told that practice and preparation has been almost non-existent all week. This betting line was -11 earlier on Friday, but I still like anything under -14. There’s a reason that a two-win football team is laying double digits. Don’t overthink it.

Los Angeles Rams (-1.5, O/U 47) at Green Bay Packers

Packers +1.5

I stayed far, far away from the Packers last week when they were short road favorites at Minnesota. It was a brutal betting spot and Green Bay was pretty banged up. Reports are good on Aaron Jones and Rashan Gary being able to play this Sunday and I love betting on Aaron Rodgers off a loss. The Cheeseheads are the best cover team in the NFL this season (9-2 ATS) and Matthew Stafford could very well see some ghosts at Lambeau Field after years of struggles with the Lions. Go Pack Go.

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team (-1, O/U 46.5)

Seahawks +1

Most bettors are out on the Seahawks because they lost by 17 and 10 points coming out of their bye week with quarterback Russell Wilson back in the saddle. That’s all fine and dandy, but the Hawks also played two Super Bowl contenders in the Packers and Cardinals. The Washington Football Team is nothing special. You also get a point here because the betting market is clearly down on Seattle. I’ll still take Wilson and Co. against Taylor Heinicke on Monday Night Football. Come on.

RECORD: (77-71, +12.4)