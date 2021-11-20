San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 11 on FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Date: Sunday, November 21

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: 49ers -295| Jaguars +240

Spread: 49ers -6.5

Total: 45 Over -112 | Under -108

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: 49ers +7000 | Jaguars +100000

San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Predictions and Picks

Over 45

San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars News and Analysis

San Francisco 49ers Analysis

The San Francisco 49ers, coming off a 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night, travel east, hoping to continue their winning streak against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Running back Eli Mitchell was officially listed as doubtful to play in the Week 11 matchup because of a broken finger suffered in Week 10. Look for Jeff Wilson to take over lead rushing duties for the 49ers, making his debut in Week 10, rushing for 28 yards on 10 attempts.

The Jaguars are one of the worst defenses in the league, ranking 28th in DVOA, and are 31st in stopping the pass, ranking 31st. The defensive mismatch looks to be a prime spot for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a receiving corps featuring Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, who should all see a full allotment of targets as part of the 49ers slightly skewed 54%/46% pass-to-run ratio.

Since last season, the 49ers are 7-5 against the spread on the road, posting an 8-4 record outright.

Jacksonville Jaguars Analysis

There looks to be a little bit of momentum going the Jaguars’ way as of late. After an upset win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, Jacksonville nearly extended their winning streak, losing to the Indianapolis Colts 23-17 in Week 10.

Look for Jacksonville to keep the foot on the pedal in this matchup, as the fastest team in the league, calling a play every 23.7 seconds. With quarterback Trevor Lawrence under center, the Jaguars employ a pass-first 63%/37% pass-to-run ratio. Look for the frequency in passing to increase, with the Jaguars currently 6.5-point underdogs and facing a 49ers defense ranked 20th in pass DVOA. In the receiving corps, Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault, Jamal Agnew and Dan Arnold should all see looks as the primary sources of production in the passing game. Keep an eye on the status of running back James Robinson, who practiced Friday but is questionable with a heel injury.

Dating back to last season, Jacksonville is 5-8 against the spread at home, posting a 3-10 record outright.