Saquon Barkley Active vs. Buccaneers by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time since Week 5, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will be in their starting lineup. Barkley has missed the past five weeks with an ankle injury but is set for the Giants’ primetime matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley is officially active for tonight’s game vs. Tampa Bay. Will be his first game since Week 5 when he suffered an ankle injury vs. Dallas.



The #Bucs will get back TE Rob Gronkowski and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, but DT Vita Vea (knee) is officially out. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 22, 2021

Barkley has been hampered by injuries throughout his career, playing in just 36 games across four seasons with the Giants. This season, the former first-round pick hasn’t been effective in the lineup, averaging 39.0 rushing yards and 26.0 receiving yards in the five games he’s played.

His return means that Devontae Booker’s usage will take a hit. Booker has been the feature back without Barkley available. The Giants could plan on a more even split as they work Barkley back into game shape.

The Giants and Bucs are getting underway at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs entered as -10.5 point favorites with the total set at 50.0. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest.