Seahawks RB Chris Carson Ruled OUT Sunday Vs. Packers by SportsGrid November 12 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers, per The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Although the bye week gave him some extra time to potentially return in this one, the running back couldn’t quite make it back in time to play in this one. Carson is now set to miss a fifth straight game with a neck injury, but it sounds like he should return to play against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday that they “don’t feel like it’s time yet.”

The fifth-year veteran has 54 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns on the season. Expect backup running back Alex Collins to remain the feature back in Carson’s absence as he has done in each of the last four games.

Seattle Seahawks Vs. Green Bay Packers Odds

The Seattle Seahawks are currently 3.5-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with the total set at 48.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.