Six Last-Minute Fantasy QB Options With Aaron Rodgers Now Out The Rodgers absence will cause some headaches for fantasy football owners by Logan Mullen

Fantasy football owners leaning on Aaron Rodgers very likely are scrambling right now.

In a real gut-punch to the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and now will be out for Sunday’s game. Since many teams are on bye weeks, it might be ugly in the quarterback section of your fantasy league’s waiver wire as you find a desperation play for this week.

Here are a few stopgap options that will play this week and aren’t universally owned.

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos (owned in 26% of Yahoo! leagues)

Bridgewater snapped a nasty interception streak this past week, a trend that had cropped up after largely tidy performances early in the season. If you play Bridgewater, it should be for the same reason he’s even under center for Denver: He doesn’t make a ton of mistakes, so his floor is high. At the same time, it’s unlikely he’ll set the world on fire.

Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts (owned in 56% of Yahoo! leagues)

He’s a flawed player, but the kind of guy you turn to and say your prayers with unenviable situations like this. From a pure fantasy perspective, Wentz actually has been on a decent run, throwing for at least two touchdowns in each of his last five games. In that same stretch, he threw zero interceptions in all but one game, which was this past Sunday when he had a pair. He’s the safest play of the six, but keep in mind the Colts play Thursday this week, so you’ll have to act now.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants (owned in 44% of Yahoo! leagues)

Jones isn’t the best option because of his tendency to throw interceptions. What offsets that is the Giants’ willingness to let him sling it, meaning there’s a good chance on a weekly basis that he at least gives you something on volume alone. Still, the likelihood of him propelling your fantasy team to a win is unlikely.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots (owned in 28% of Yahoo! leagues)

Jones might be the best pickup here because the Patriots seem more amenable to letting him air it out now. Jones didn’t find the end zone in the air or on the ground against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he connected for two passing touchdowns each of the previous two weeks. A Stephon Gilmore revenge match Sunday isn’t the most enticing matchup for Jones, but he could be a decent option.

Mike White, New York Jets (owned in 6% of Yahoo! leagues)

This is completely dependent on how much you’re buying the hype. White had a record-setting first start for the Jets, but analytics gurus see him plummeting back down to earth in the not-too-distant future. If you have the stomach for some high risk, there could be a decent reward for this play. It also could result in virtually no production from the quarterback position.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (owned in 12% of Yahoo! leagues)

Garoppolo is a supremely risky play because he could get benched for Trey Lance at any moment. However, if the 49ers are winning games, it sounds like Garoppolo will be under center. Should he play, he’s not the worst choice– especially if you get the same version of Garoppolo that showed up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The 49ers let him use his feet once they get into the red zone, so he banks points on rushing touchdowns, making occasionally quiet days in the air more palatable.