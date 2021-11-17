Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Closer To Returning In Week 11 by SportsGrid 20 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala reports that Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, is likely to play on Sunday night against the Chargers.

It sure sounds like as long as Ben Roethlisberger is cleared before the #Steelers take off Saturday, and is physically fit enough to play, he will start. Mike Tomlin says the game plan doesn't change from one QB to the other: "It's not like Mason Rudolph runs 4.4." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 16, 2021

Roethlisberger landed on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list before the Steelers’ Week 10 matchup against the Lions. His absence proved costly for Pittsburgh as it became the first opponent Detroit faced this season that failed to come away with a victory. Sixty minutes wasn’t enough to decide a winner as the game went into overtime and ended in a 16-16 tie.

Mason Rudolph stepped in for Roethlisberger at the quarterback position, but his performance left a lot to be desired. Rudolph completed 30-of-50 passes for 242 yards, averaging just 4.8 yards per completion. He finished the game with a 36.7 Total QBR. Given those numbers, you can imagine that barring any setback, Roethlisberger will be back under center in Week 11.

