Syracuse vs. North Carolina State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

The Syracuse Orange (5-5) travel to Raleigh to take on the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) in ACC play on Saturday, November 20.

How will NC State react after their dreams of an ACC title were all but ruined in a 45-42 loss to Wake Forest a week ago? The Wolfpack are still technically alive in the race, although it would take quite the gymnastics. In a vacuum, this is a good team on both sides of the ball, averaging 6.0 yards per play offensively and 4.9 defensively. Devin Leary has been a breakout star at quarterback with 2,883 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Syracuse has been a much-improved team, improving its record from 1-10 in 2020 to 5-5 thus far in 2021. The most significant gains have come defensively â the Orange are allowing only 24.4 points per game, one year removed from allowing 32.7. Dual-threat quarterback Garrett Shrader (713 yards rushing, 13 TDs) and running back Sean Tucker (1,362 yards, 11 TDs) are the go-to options offensively. It really is an unbalanced offense, as defenses know exactly what to expect: runs, runs, and more runs.

The Syracuse shine wore off in last week’s humiliating 41-3 defeat to Louisville. The Orange were completely shut down on offense, gaining only 184 total yards on 3.2 yards per play.

Don’t let last week’s results against a high-powered Wake Forest offense fool you â this NC State defense has been outstanding. They’re allowing only 18.9 points per game (14th nationally) and excel at stopping the run (3.2 yards per carry), which is paramount in this matchup.