Taysom Hill Preparing to Start vs. Cowboys

Taysom Hill has been battling a foot injury, and he needs to make it through the week of practice healthy and able. But New Orleans are giving him every opportunity to start. https://t.co/fTE7NP1RSF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

It was a curious decision when the Saints decided to start Trevor Siemian at quarterback after Jameis Winston got hurt. Siemian is essentially a career backup, and he predictably struggled in his four starts with the Saints. He didn’t manage to win a single game, and he averaged just 4.67 adjusted yards per attempt in his final two outings.

Now, it appears as though Hill will finally get his opportunity at quarterback. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Hill is taking the first-team reps at practice this week, which puts him on track to start vs. the Cowboys. However, Hill is still dealing with a foot injury, so he will have to make it through practice without a setback.

Hill brings an appealing skill-set to the table for fantasy purposes. He averaged 208.5 passing yards and 52.3 rushing yards in his four starts last year, and he also added four rushing touchdowns. That’s good for an average of more than 11 FanDuel points per game just with his legs.

The Saints will square off with the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, and they’re currently listed as 5.5-point home underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.