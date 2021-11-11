Texas A&M vs. Mississippi Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

The Texas A&M Aggies look to stay hot as they head to Oxford to take on the Mississippi Rebels in a matchup between a pair of 7-2 teams on Saturday, November 13.

It seems like A&M is flying under the radar. After taking down vaunted Alabama in early October, the Aggies have rattled off four straight victories and appear to be one of the top teams in the country. The recipe for success revolves around a stingy defense allowing only 318.3 total yards per game and 4.6 yards per play. The Aggies have held each of their past three opponents to 14 points or fewer, limiting teams to an average of 10.3 points in that span. Most recently, they suffocated Auburn in a 20-3 victory in which neither team scored an offensive touchdown.

Expect there to be more offense in this one. Ole Miss is averaging 37.8 points per game, led by do-it-all quarterback Matt Corral (26 total touchdowns). Despite suffering a slew of injuries and a daunting SEC schedule, the Rebels have faltered only twice this season (Alabama, Auburn). This game may be decided in the trenches when Ole Miss has the ball. The Rebels are averaging 237.9 rushing yards per game (third-most among non-option teams), but A&M has held five of its past seven opponents below 100 yards on the ground.

The side seems tight in this one, and the model has a recommendation for Ole Miss, so that’s the way we’ll lean. The total is the way we’ll attack this game, as the line has been adjusted too low for a game featuring a Rebels team that wants to make this a shootout. The Rebels are averaging 37.8 points per game, and the Aggies have scored at least 35 points in three of their past four games.

Pick: Over 56.5