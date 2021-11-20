The Avalanche sign Jared Bednar to a two-year contract extension by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Avalance have signed head coach Jared Bednar to a two-year contract extension, TSN.ca reports. This new contract will keep Bednar behind the bench through the 2023-24 season. Bednar and the Avalanche won the President’s Trophy last season (most points) but were dismantled by the Golden Knights in the playoffs. The Avalanche have made the playoffs for four straight seasons and are one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season.

The Avalanche have gotten off to a slow start this season. They sit in 5th place in the Central Division with 15 points but have three games in hand on each of the four teams ahead of them.

The Avalanche are currently without star center Nathan MacKinnon who is expected to be out until December with a lower-body injury. The Avs will take on the expansion Kraken on Friday in Seattle. The Avalanche are +156 (-1.5) on the puck line, -152 on the money line, with an over/under of 5.5, over (-122), under (+100). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.