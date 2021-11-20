The Eagles have activated Miles Sanders off of injured reserve by SportsGrid 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Miles Sanders has been activated off of injured reserve and is expected to play Sunday versus the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports. Sanders has been able to practice all week, and all reports are that he looked good doing so. The bigger question might be how the Eagles will divide the carries between Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, and Sanders.

Sanders has missed the last three games due to the high ankle sprain, but the odd thing is, the Eagles didn’t truly commit to the run game until after he was out of the lineup. What is probably not a coincidence is that the Eagles’ offense has proven to be more formidable once they proved they could run the ball, as this took the pressure off of young quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles may be 4-6, but they are not out of the playoff hunt. Their schedule seems beneficial with the game Sunday versus the Saints, two with the Giants, one against the Jets and Washington Football Team, and then they play the Cowboys on the final Sunday of the regular season. The Eagles are 2.5 favorites (-115) versus the Saints on Sunday and are -146 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.