The Islanders won't play until at least Thursday

The NHL has postponed all Islander games through at least Nov. 30, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders have been in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak for almost two weeks. The players on the list include Kieffer Bellows, Anders Lee, Andy Greene, Zdeno Chara, Adam Pelech, and Ross Johnston. Josh Bailey just returned from the list Friday. While there were no announcements as to any further positive tests, there are reports that the Islanders could have up to eight players that would be forced to miss the game Sunday versus the Rangers and Tuesday versus the Flyers. The next scheduled game for the Islanders that isn’t postponed is Thursday versus the Sharks.

This has been a trying season for the Islanders. They opened up with a 13-game road trip due to the construction of their new arena and just as they were to play their first game in that arena, the outbreak started. The Islanders currently sit in last place in the metropolitan division with a 5-10-2 record.

The Islanders are +500 to win the division, +1300 to win the eastern conference, and +2400 to bring home the Stanley Cup. You can find the odds for the Islanders and every NHL team at FanDuel.com.