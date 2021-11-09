The Panthers have activated Christian McCaffrey from injured reserve by SportsGrid November 6 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Panthers have activated Christian McCaffrey from injured reserve, the Panthers official website reports. McCaffrey had been on the IR due to a hamstring injury and hasn’t played since Week 3. The activation doesn’t mean CMC will play, just that he is eligible to play. The Panthers may elect to play it safe with their franchise player and wait until Week 10 to start him, or they may play him in a reduced role versus the Patriots on Sunday.

The Panthers received more good news Saturday when starting quarterback Sam Darnold cleared concussion protocol. Darnold will be a game-time decision Sunday, and if he doesn’t start, the Panthers will go with P.J. Walker.

The Panthers have struggled in the five games that CMC has missed, going 1-4. The Panthers are 3.5 underdogs in this contest and are +150 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 41, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.