Titans WR Julio Jones Questionable For Sunday Vs. Saints

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury, per Around The NFL.

Jones apparently aggravated the hamstring in Thursday’s team practice in limited action. He went on to miss Friday’s practice due to the injury and is likely to come down to the wire in terms of his status for Sunday against the Titans. Hamstring issues have already kept the veteran wide receiver out of three games so far this season.

Jones currently has 21 receptions on 31 targets for 336 yards on the season. If he is ruled out for the weekend, look towards A.J. Brown to see even more targets as well as Chester Rogers and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

New Orleans Saints Vs. Tennessee Titans Odds

The New Orleans Titans are currently 2.5-point underdogs against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday with the total set at 44, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.