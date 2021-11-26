Trae Young is probable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

For tomorrow’s game at Memphis:

Trae Young (left ankle sprain) is probable.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring soreness) is questionable.

De’Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery) is out.

Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) is out. — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) November 25, 2021

Hawks.com writer Kevin Chouinar reports Trae Young is listed as probable to play against the Grizzlies on Friday. Young is suffering from a left ankle sprain, but it appears it isn’t bad enough to keep him out of the lineup. Young leads the Hawks with 33.8 minutes a game, 25.3 points per game, three-pointers made per game with 2.5, and assists per game with 9.1. If Young isn’t able to play, expect Delon Wright and Lou Williams to pick up the slack. Meanwhile, Bogdan Bogdanovic is questionable with a hamstring injury, and both De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu are listed as out. Through ten games this season the Hawks sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. FanDuel Sportsbook has Atlanta at +4200 to win the 2022 NBA Championship.

