#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, who injured his ankle and returned to the game, suffered a low-ankle sprain and will likely be limited this week. X-Rays were negative, little structural issues, and he’ll continue to receive treatment as he did after the game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2021

Lawrence suffered an ankle sprain Sunday vs. the Bills, but it seems as though he avoided a serious injury. He briefly left the game after being helped off the field by two trainers, but he was able to return. He wasn’t particularly impressive in that contest, finishing with just 118 passing yards and zero touchdowns, but the Jaguars still pulled off one of the most stunning upsets of the season. They entered that game as greater than 14-point underdogs, but they were able to secure a 9-6 victory. Lawrence will likely be limited at practice this week, but he’s not expected to miss any game time.

Overall, it has been a disappointing rookie season for Lawrence. He’s averaged just 5.3 adjusted yards per attempt and has thrown nine interceptions with just eight touchdowns. He also ranks 34th out of 35 qualifiers at the position in terms of Pro Football Focus grade.

Lawrence entered the year as the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year on FanDuel Sportsbook, but he’s now a massive long shot. He’s dipped to just +4000, while Ja’Marr Chase has emerged as a -150 favorite.

The Jaguars will look to win their third game of the season in Week 10, but they’re listed as 10.5-point road underdogs vs. the Colts.