Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Football Team vs. Panthers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 21

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Football Team vs. Panthers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Football Team +142 | Panthers -168

Spread: Panthers -3.0

Total: 43.0 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Panthers +25000 | Football Team +55000

Football Team vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

Panthers -3.0

Football Team vs. Panthers News, Analysis, and Picks

Both of these teams are coming off upset wins last week. The Panthers managed to beat the Cardinals in Arizona, who entered that contest with the best record in the league. They played without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, but they were still listed as sizable favorites at kickoff. The Cardinals managed to beat the 49ers the week prior without both players, so this was still an impressive win for the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Football Team secured a home upset vs. the defending champs. They dominated defensively, limiting the Buccaneers to just 273 total yards with two turnovers.

Unfortunately, the Football Team did suffer a big blow in that contest. Chase Young will miss the rest of the season after suffering a leg injury. Young hasn’t been quite as dominant in his sophomore season after ranking fifth among edge rushers in terms of Pro Football Focus grade as a rookie, but he’s still a considerable part of the Football Team’s defense.

On the other side, the Panthers will get a boost at quarterback in this matchup. Cam Newton made his 2021-22 debut last week, contributing two touchdowns as a goal-line specialist. Now, he’s expected to start vs. the Football Team. Newton isn’t the same player he was in his prime, but he averaged 7.2 adjusted yards per attempt with the Patriots last year. If he can duplicate that mark with the Panthers, he’ll represent a sizable improvement over Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker.

Cam’s presence combined with the absence of Young is enough to push me towards the Panthers in this matchup.